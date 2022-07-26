Pet of the Week: July 26, 2022, Buddy

Meet Buddy, our ABC11 Pet of the Week!

Male, Rat Terrier, 2-4 years old

Buddy needs a home as special as he is!! He was born without both front legs and ended up at Saving Grace after his owner passed away. He's been in a foster home getting stronger and he's now ready for his new home! He is by appt only, so please reach out to the Saving Grace Adoptions team if you are specifically interested in him. Buddy is somewhere between 2-4 years old. What he lacks in limbs he makes up for in love! Buddy has a cart which he loves to use for taking leashed walks. When he's just hanging out, a bunch of dog beds works best since he prefers to get around how he always has: hopping on his chest.

He's house trained but would need someone who is able to carry him outside to do his business, which isn't too difficult as he is on the small side. Buddy gets along with other dogs but needs a home without children. He can become attached to "his person" and will let others know to leave him be. He would do best in a home

where someone is home with him very often, be that retired or a work-from-home job. He does come with some baggage... his cart, a stroller, a car seat, and a playpen where he sleeps!

If you think you would make the best home for this extraordinary fella, schedule an appointment today!

Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.

This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.