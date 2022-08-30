Pet of the Week: August 30, 2022, Hadley

Meet Hadley, our ABC11 Pet of the Week!

Female, Hound, 40 pounds, 3 year 3 months

"Want me to come inside? Well, only if I can keep playing." That's our girl Hadley, a young adult hound with a wonderful, curious personality. She loves to play and finds a playmate as soon as she goes outside. She is active and will wow you with her smarts.

She is a quiet-natured girl that does well in her crate and will be a great walking partner. Easy-going and eager to please, this girl could fit in anywhere and just wants to be with her peeps and have a consistent playmate. Come out and meet Hadley and see how awesome a girl can be!

Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.

This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.