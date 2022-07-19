Pet of the Week: July 19, 2022, Kelsey

Female, Hound, 40 pounds, 1 year 9 months
Since pretty girl Kelsey arrived at the farm she is clearly going to be the leader of the Doggo Friend Welcoming Committee! She loves other dogs and is the queen social butterfly of her playgroups, making her the life of the play party. Kelsey is a hound mix who sports a gorgeous black and somewhat fluffier coat along with stunning brown highlights on her face. She is a younger adult who weighs about 40 lbs now and might put on a few more before she is done. Kelsey has been enjoying the farm since her arrival, largely, because it seems Kelsey can just find joy anywhere. She is a young and active dog who would likely do well in a home with other dogs of any kind. While she is still unsure about herself in new situations, she might find having a dog companion helpful. She is still getting used to a leash and will need someone to help her learn to love walks. She is super sweet and an all-around joy to be around. Come meet Kelsey and prepare to be smitten.
Read what her recent host had to say about her: "Kelsey is a super-sweet and gentle girl. She enjoyed her crate and would go in on her own to chill out and take her naps. She slept overnight in the crate and didn't make a sound. She also has no accidents in the house. She loved all the toys and got along great with my 2-year-old hound mix."
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.