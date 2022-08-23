Pet of the Week: August 23, 2022, Leanne

Meet Leanne, our ABC11 Pet of the Week!

Female, Hound, 71 pounds, 5 years 4 months old

"Leanne is a gem of a pup. I picked her up the day of her amputee surgery unsure of what to expect. I was delighted to find a sweet and loving girl, and that didn't change once she started to heal. She is full of life on her 3 legs and enjoys doing her sniffs outside, chewing on a bully stick, and getting all the pets. Her favorite thing is to lean up against you, her form of a hug. She is fully potty trained, walks very well on a leash, and knows "sit". She's food motivated, and will be a joy to teach more tricks! Her eyes have a couple of years' worth of stories to tell and I know she will make the happiest new memories with her new family. Her loyalty speaks for herself as she wants nothing more than to be by your side.

She will do well with a family with a fenced-in backyard or that has the time to take her on walks and get her exercise. I'm not sure I would recommend a home with little kids as she is a large breed and is slightly clumsy, with the potential to knock them down and give them kisses. She did well with our dog but does enjoy keeping her toys to herself. Don't sleep on this cutie, she is 75% legs, but 100% heart!!"

Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.

This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.