Pet of the Week: February 1, 2022, Magda

2 years 7 months female, Sheepdog/Caucasian Ovtcharka
Big dog lover alert! If you don't mind a 100+ lb gal that doesn't understand personal space, then Magda is the girl for you. She is a Caucasian shepherd with a lovely personality and adorable foot-sitting techniques that you'll ever see. She is quiet in her pen and walks well on a leash but will require a physical and solid fence in her forever home as well as experienced adopters who are familiar with her breed. While Magda adores the company of people, she is a smart girl who is bred for particular types of work and will take that work seriously. As a smart cookie, she needs an adopter who understands that she is not just a big teddy bear but a working dog as well. She prefers the attention of the 2-legged friends around the farm and so she would do best as a solo dog in the home. In addition, she would do best in a home without small children. Don't let a little bit of big dog slobber slow you down. Don't delay and get your adoption request in to meet Magda; your feet will never be cold again!
Visit SavingGraceNC.org for adoption information.
This ABC11 Pet of the Week is sponsored by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, who is offering a free training session for those who adopt from Saving Grace based on this feature.