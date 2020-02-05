Pets & Animals

Save money, keep your pet safe at low-cost Orange County rabies clinic

By
Two weeks after the year's first confirmed case of rabies in Orange County, residents will be able to get their pets vaccinated and save money doing so.

There will be a low-cost rabies clinic on Saturday, February 22, with 1 and 3-year vaccines available. The 3-year vaccination requires proof of previous vaccination.

The clinic will be at the Animal Services Center (1601 Eubanks Road) in Chapel Hill from 9 a.m. to noon.

There were six confirmed rabies cases in Orange County in 2019. The county's Animal Services Department schedules low-cost rabies clinics annually.

If you're planning to attend, please bring your pet on a leash or in a carrier.
