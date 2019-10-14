Police identify man killed in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man killed in a Saturday night crash in Fayetteville has been identified by police.

Fayetteville police said just before 7:30 p.m., a 2010 Nissan Maxima and a 2005 Ram collided at 1404 Skibo Road near Swain Street.

The Maxima, travelling south on Skibo Road collided with the Ram that was making a left turn onto Swain Street.

The driver of the Nissan, Nathan Lawrence, 29, of Fayetteville was then ejected from their vehicle. Lawrence was then taken to the hospital where they later died.

The investigation closed the south side of Skibo Road from Swain Street toward Yadkin Road.

The crash still remains under investigation.
