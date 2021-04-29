Andrew Brown Jr.

Police make arrests as Elizabeth City demonstrations go past curfew

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. -- For the eighth night in a row, frustrations continue to boil into the night in Elizabeth City over last week's police killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

Nearly three hours after the 8 p.m. city curfew, Elizabeth City officers as well as other municipalitiesbegan making arrests on a mostly dispersed crowd.

Prior to arrests, more than 100 peaceful demonstrators gathered at the Pasquotank County Courthouse on Wednesday evening. The group blocked the intersection of North Road and Ehringhause streets.


"Andrew Brown!" demonstrators chanted as they marched through the streets of Elizabeth City.

The latest demonstrations follow a delay in the legal system releasing the deadly encounter. On Wednesday, Pasquotank County judge Jeffrey Foster decided that the video could be released in 30 days but had to be released within 45 days.

Andrew Brown Jr.'s car made 'contact with' deputies before they shot and killed him, the district attorney said Wednesday.



Authorities said a Pasquotank County deputy shot and killed the 42-year-old father of seven Wednesday morning while trying to serve a search warrant.

Family members said Brown was not armed but no one has been able to see the police bodycam footage yet.
