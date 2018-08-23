Raleigh laundromat served as front for marijuana, opiate trafficking, police say

Arrest warrants showed the Transform'N'Go housed marijuana and heroin.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh laundromat Transform'N'Go was raided by law enforcement about a month ago after investigators got a tip about the business' traffic.

Raleigh police later arrested the shop's owner, 35-year-old Ronald Middleton, and charged him with felony counts of selling marijuana, delivering marijuana, trafficking marijuana, and trafficking opium of heroin.

Arrest warrants showed the Transform'N'Go, located at 717-C E Martin Street in Raleigh, housed between 10 to 49 pounds of marijuana and 14 to 27 grams of oxycodone pills on its premises.



Police also found digital scales and packaging material at Middleton's home in the 5100 block of Arbor Chase Drive.

"I never knew anything like that was happening," said William Winters, owner of Mr. Groom Room Barbershop located right next door. "We're all business owners as I thought. Just trying to make a living. And all of a sudden this came down. Just kind of shocking."

Winters said he wants businesses in the plaza where his shop resides to conduct themselves as "legitimate businesses."

Middleton was booked into the Wake County Jail on a $600,000 bond.

"When you do dirt, you get dirt," Winters said. "It's just that simple."
