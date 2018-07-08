Democrats may reject Republican convention in Charlotte

POLITICS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
Some members of Charlotte's Democratic dominated City Council are suggesting they should turn down the 2020 Republican National Convention if the party chooses the North Carolina city later this month.

The members told The Charlotte Observer their concerns aren't entirely political. Some worry dangerous protesters could take over the city. Others say President Donald Trump is too divisive of a figure and a Republican convention when he isn't in office would be fine.

The Republican National Committee is meeting July 17-20. Few cities have made public bids for the 2020 convention. Charlotte has only been joined by Las Vegas.

Democrats hold a 9-2 advantage on the Charlotte City Council, but it is unclear if they would have any power to reject the convention once it is awarded.
