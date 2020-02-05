Politics

State of the Union Fact Check: President Trump's 2020 speech

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON -- The Associated Press is fact-checking remarks from President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech. A look at some of the claims we've examined:

OIL AND GAS

TRUMP, in prepared remarks: "Thanks to our bold regulatory reduction campaign, the United States has become the number one producer of oil and natural gas in the world, by far."

THE FACTS: Trump is taking credit for a U.S. oil and gas production boom that started under President Barack Obama. The U.S. Energy Information Administration says the U.S. has been the world's top natural gas producer since 2009, top petroleum hydrocarbon producer since 2013, and top crude oil producer since 2018.

That's owing to a U.S. shale boom that has driven production up since 2011, not to deregulation or any other new effort by the Trump administration.
HEALTH CARE

TRUMP, in prepared remarks: "We will always protect patients with preexisting conditions."

THE FACTS: That's a promise, not a guarantee.

The Trump administration is backing a lawsuit by conservative-led states that would overturn the entire Affordable Care Act, including its guarantees that people cannot be turned down or charged more for health insurance because of preexisting medical problems.

Trump and congressional Republicans have vowed they will protect people with preexisting conditions, but they have not specified how they would do that.

Estimates of how many people could potentially be affected if "Obamacare's" protections for preexisting conditions are eliminated range from about 54 million working-age adults, in a study last year from the Kaiser Family Foundation, to as many as 133 million people in a 2017 government study that also included children.
