Current absentee ballot deadline in NC could result in votes not getting counted, US Postal Service warns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The United States Postal Service warned the North Carolina Secretary of State that it may not be able to meet the state's mail-in absentee ballot requirements.

In a letter to NC Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, the Executive Vice President of the USPS suggested the state alter its current absentee ballot deadlines.

Everything you need to know about absentee voting in North Carolina

North Carolina's current deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 27. That is just seven days before the Nov. 3 election.

The USPS said it suggests all states allow at least 15 days for citizens to receive and send a ballot by mail.

USPS said in the letter that it believes North Carolina's ballot deadline "creates a risk that ballots requested near the deadline under state law will not be returned by mail in time to be counted."

