Voter ID moves toward final passage in NC Senate; Dems ask, 'What's the rush?'

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
What's the rush on writing the rules for voter ID? Republicans say voters made their wishes crystal clear when they voted it into the state Constitution, and they're not waiting.

"We've been bending over backwards to do everything you all requested," said Randolph County Republican Senator Jerry Tillman. "No, it does not disenfranchise anyone."

With three Democrats joining the Republican supermajority in support, the voter ID law won a second test vote Wednesday.

Under the new rules, college ID's would be accepted to vote, including community colleges and private universities. Municipal government ID's that meet state requirements would also be accepted; Along with driver's licenses, military ID's and tribal enrollment cards.

Democrats want Republicans to slow down -- insisting the GOP is trying to jam the voter ID rules through while they still have enough members to override any veto from Gov. Roy Cooper.

"This still feels somewhat, somewhat rushed," Buncombe County Democratic Sen. Terry Van Duyn said.

A third and final vote is scheduled in the Senate on Thursday where voter ID will likely pass then move to the House next week.

Cooper has not said yet whether he will veto the bill, but he repeated his claim earlier Wednesday that voter ID is a solution to a problem that doesn't exist.
