Voting on Election Day in North Carolina? What you need to know

- Polling hours are from 6:30am-7:30pm. If you are in line at 7:30, you will still be able to vote.
- Use voter search or the polling place search function to find your polling location
- Have a plan and find sample ballots here
- Masks and hand sanitizer will be available to all voters and election workers. Additionally, social distancing will be enforced.
- If voting by mail, ballots will only be accepted if postmarked by November 3rd and received by November 12 or they must be dropped off in-person to your county board of elections office by 5pm and not a polling site
- Same-day registration is not available. If you are not registered to vote by Election Day, you will not be able to vote in the general election
- Voters will not be required to show a photo ID for the 2020 general election
- Curbside voting is available for voters who are unable to enter polling site due to age or disability
- SBOE asks all voters to refrain from voter intimidation, as it is a crime. Report any and all harassment or intimidation to an election official immediately
- If you show up to vote and your name is not on the voter list, you may request a provisional ballot. You can check the status here.
"Pretty much every election we have in North Carolina, there are election protests filed," said an attorney for the SBOE. "That is something that the county boards of elections and the state board are familiar with and prepared to handle those in an expeditious way so the election results are not held up."
A recent Supreme Court ruling is allowed the NCSBOE to receive absentee ballots up until Nov. 12, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. Absentee ballots will not be accepted at polling places.
"Our recommendations the whole time has been whatever's most, whatever the voter is most comfortable with. Whether it's returning it by mail or the board of elections," said NCSBOE executive director Karen Brinson Bell. "It is imperative if you're going to return it in person, you do so by 5pm tomorrow at the county board of elections. Not to a polling place."
The State Board said there are some 145,000 voters who requested an absentee ballot and have yet to either return their ballot or vote in-person at an early voting location.
If you need a ride to the polls, area public transportation in several cities will not charge rider fees if you are headed to your polling site. Ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft are offering discounts. Lyft will give you 50% off your total fare, up to $10, if you use the promo code "2020VOTE".
Uber will offer riders 50% off roundtrip rides up to $7 each way or up to $14 for the roundtrip. Scooters and bikes are included in this deal.
Lastly, once Election Day is officially over, the SBOE will begin publishing unofficial results. These results include all in-person one-stop early voting, all by-mail absentee votes received by 5pm Monday, and all election day results excluding provisional ballots. The SBOE believes these figures will make up 97% of all ballots cast.