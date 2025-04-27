Hurricanes take 2-1 series lead into game 4 against Devils

Jordan Martinook scored a go-ahead shorthanded goal in the second period and Frederik Andersen came up big in the net all night to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey

Jordan Martinook scored a go-ahead shorthanded goal in the second period and Frederik Andersen came up big in the net all night to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey

Jordan Martinook scored a go-ahead shorthanded goal in the second period and Frederik Andersen came up big in the net all night to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey

Jordan Martinook scored a go-ahead shorthanded goal in the second period and Frederik Andersen came up big in the net all night to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (42-33-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

Hurricanes -173, Devils +144; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND:

Hurricanes lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE

The Carolina Hurricanes visit the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Devils won 3-2 in overtime in the last matchup.

Carolina is 47-30-5 overall and 20-4-5 against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have scored 266 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank ninth in NHL play.

New Jersey has a 15-11-3 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 42-33-7 record overall. The Devils have a 40-7-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS

Hurricanes: Seth Jarvis has 32 goals and 35 assists. Martin Necas has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Devils: Nico Hischier has 35 goals and 33 assists. Timo Meier has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Hurricanes: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES:

Hurricanes: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

Featured video in media player is from a previous report.