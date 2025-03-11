24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

ABC11 Together Perspectives for March: Durham Crop Hunger Walk and Walk to Defeat Dementia

WTVD logo
Tuesday, March 11, 2025 12:32PM
ABC11 Together Perspectives for February 2025

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for March features fundraiser for Lung Cancer research, Durham Crop Hunger Walk and Walk to Defeat Dementia

LUNGe Forward

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the Triangle LUNGe forward 5k Run and Walk that remembers people and their journeys with lung cancer.

Durham Crop Hunger Walk

The Bull City is leading the nation in raising money to fight hunger in our country and overseas with the Durham Crop Hunger Walk

Walk to Defeat Dementia

The 32nd annual Walk to Defeat Dementia is providing hope to North Carolinians living with dementia and their caregivers.

Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW