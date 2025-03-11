ABC11 Together Perspectives for March: Durham Crop Hunger Walk and Walk to Defeat Dementia

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for March features fundraiser for Lung Cancer research, Durham Crop Hunger Walk and Walk to Defeat Dementia

LUNGe Forward

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the Triangle LUNGe forward 5k Run and Walk that remembers people and their journeys with lung cancer.

Durham Crop Hunger Walk

The Bull City is leading the nation in raising money to fight hunger in our country and overseas with the Durham Crop Hunger Walk

Walk to Defeat Dementia

The 32nd annual Walk to Defeat Dementia is providing hope to North Carolinians living with dementia and their caregivers.