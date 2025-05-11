Man killed in fiery Harnett County crash

CAMERON, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed in a fiery crash in Harnett County on Saturday.

According to the Sandhills Sentinel, fire crews responded to a crash near N.C. Highway 24-27 and Lizzie Jeter Lane, near the Harnett County line, at around 12:15 p.m.

When emergency officials arrived, they found a Toyota Camry on fire that had run off the road and crashed head-on into a dump truck parked near the driveway of a home.

A bystander was able to pull the driver out of the vehicle, and a nurse, who was also passing through the area, stopped to perform CPR.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, an investigation found that the driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, and he was not wearing a seatbelt.