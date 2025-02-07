Canine Companions is the February Triangle NC Cares Award winner

Canine Companions is leading the service dog industry so their clients and their dogs can live with greater independence. They provide service dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities and facility dogs to professionals working in healthcare, criminal justice and educational settings. Since their founding in 1975, their dogs and all follow-up services are provided at no cost to their clients. Learn More

ABC11 Together has been proud to be in partnership with Ricci Law Firm Injury Lawyers in supporting Triangle NC Cares. The monthly awards have been given since 2019 to non-profits in the Triangle area that are making a huge impact on the community.

To nominate an organization or learn more visit: Ricci Law Firm Community Involvement online.