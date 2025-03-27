Carolina Hurricanes, Town of Apex to celebrate opening of outdoor rinks

The grand opening for the two outdoor rinks will be held Saturday at Apex Community Park.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes are expanding their reach into Apex with two new street hockey rinks.

The rinks are at Apex Community Park. One of the rinks is for hockey only and the other has courts for basketball and futsal.

The grand opening for the rinks will be held Saturday.

The opening celebration will feature food trucks, the Hurricanes Storm Tour trailer, bounce houses and more.

Two Hurricanes players will be on hand to play in the opening games at the new rinks, along with alumnus Shane Willis, Team President Doug Warf, Senior Director of the NHL's IGF Sean Whyte and officials from the Town of Apex, including Mayor Jacques K. Gilbert.

"The town is thrilled to partner with the Carolina Hurricanes on this project, furthering our goal of providing unique opportunities for visitors and residents of all ages and abilities," Gilbert said. "This innovative partnership provides access for our most socially vulnerable youth to learn an activity that has become a beloved sport in North Carolina."

The event, which is open to the public, begins at 2 p.m.

