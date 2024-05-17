Crash between Nissan and Tesla forces lane closures on I-95 in Cumberland County

Just before 11 a.m., Wade Community Fire Department and Eastover Fire Rescue were called to the area of Interstate 95 near the 61-mile marker.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple lanes on Interstate 95 northbound closed following a two-vehicle crash Friday morning, police said.

First responders said a Tesla and a Nissan car were the ones that crashed. A significant amount of debris was scattered across the roadway, forcing crews to close down the intestate. A damaged guardrail and a car battery could also be seen about 300 feet away from the crashed cars.

According to investigators, the Nissan hit the end of the guardrail, causing it to spin in front of the Tesla. The Tesla then hit the Nissan before hitting another section of the guardrail.

The extent of any injuries in the crash have not been released.

Crews working the scene have cleared enough debris to reopen one lane of traffic.