3 injured after shooting on Drypoint Lane in Hope Mills, police say

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting in Cumberland County Monday morning left three people injured, police said.

At about 3:20 a.m., Cumberland County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 600 block of Drypoint Lane in Hope Mills.

When units arrived, they said they found three people that had been shot.

Two of the victims were shot in the chest, while the third victim was shot multiple times, police said.

All victims were taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with critical injuries.