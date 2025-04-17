Afghan refugees in the Triangle receive DHS email urging them to self-deport

Some Afghan refugees who legally resettled in the United States after fleeing Taliban rule have been told they must leave the country within seven days or face deportation.

Some Afghan refugees who legally resettled in the United States after fleeing Taliban rule have been told they must leave the country within seven days or face deportation.

Some Afghan refugees who legally resettled in the United States after fleeing Taliban rule have been told they must leave the country within seven days or face deportation.

Some Afghan refugees who legally resettled in the United States after fleeing Taliban rule have been told they must leave the country within seven days or face deportation.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some Afghan refugees who legally resettled in the United States after fleeing Taliban rule have been told they must leave the country within seven days or face deportation and law enforcement action.

The notification came in the form of an email from the Department of Homeland Security, according to refugee advocates in the Triangle area. The message warns that if the individuals fail to leave voluntarily, "the federal government will find you."

Following the U.S. military's withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, many Afghans who had worked alongside American forces were granted entry into the U.S. under humanitarian parole or refugee status. These individuals were promised protection for their service, a promise now being called into question.

Advocates say that just days ago, a group of Afghan refugees, including some in the Raleigh-Durham area, received DHS emails informing them that their legal status had been terminated and that they must self-deport.

"There was no warning," said Amanda Herbert of Refugee Hope Partners, a privately funded nonprofit in Raleigh that supports local refugees. "They just woke up on a Friday morning to an email saying they were no longer welcome here."

Herbert says the sudden directive has been traumatic for families who have already endured severe hardship.

"They've gone through immense trauma in their lives," she said. "Now they're trying to rebuild, and this is just retraumatizing them. Seven days is not enough time to self-deport. There has to be a more thoughtful process."

She emphasized that the refugees facing removal followed legal channels to enter the country and have become active members of the community.

"These families are working, paying taxes, their children are in school, and some are attending universities," Herbert said. "They are contributing to our community and they are safe here."

With the Friday deadline fast approaching, Herbert and others are working urgently to explore any legal or humanitarian options available.

"We're going to be working until the last second to figure out what this means for our neighbors," she said.

Herbert urges anyone who receives an email telling them to self-deport to contact an immigration attorney before leaving the country.

To learn more about Refugee Hope Partners, click here.