Device containing radioactive material reported missing out of North Carolina

North Carolina officials are asking for the public's help after equipment containing radioactive material was stolen from Kernersville.

North Carolina officials are asking for the public's help after equipment containing radioactive material was stolen from Kernersville.

North Carolina officials are asking for the public's help after equipment containing radioactive material was stolen from Kernersville.

North Carolina officials are asking for the public's help after equipment containing radioactive material was stolen from Kernersville.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- North Carolina officials are asking for the public's help after equipment containing radioactive material was stolen from Kernersville.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release that an SPEC-150 Industrial Radiography exposure device, also known as an "IR camera," was taken from a pickup truck at the Sleep Inn motel on Heartland Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. The camera was discovered missing the following day.

State health officials said the industrial device contains radioactive material that can cause physical harm if mishandled. Anyone who finds the device is advised not to approach it or try to open it but to stay at least 30 feet away.

Anyone with information on the device's whereabouts should call local law enforcement or 911 immediately.

The-CNN-Wire

& 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.