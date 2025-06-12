Duke Health breaks ground on new facility in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke Health held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday as it prepares to expand services at a new facility in Cary.

The new building will include phase one of a new inpatient hospital campus, including an emergency department, surgical services, imaging, and a small number of inpatient beds.

"At Duke Health, we strive to provide hope, health, and healing by bringing high-quality care closer to where our patients live and work," said Craig Albanese, M.D., chief executive officer of Duke University Health System.

Duke Health said the move is necessary to keep up with the area's growing population.

The health service said the new facility is part of a broader plan for the 85-acre campus at Duke Health Cary, and was approved by the state for 40 hospital beds at the location.

When fully built, the campus is expected to employ around 1,600 people.

The building is expected to be completed in 2027.