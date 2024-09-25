2 hurt in reported explosion believed to be 'intentionally set' at Santa Barbara County courthouse

Two people were injured from a reported explosion believed to be "intentionally set" at the Santa Maria Courthouse in California, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries from a reported explosion at the Santa Maria Courthouse in California, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

One person of interest -- an adult male -- was detained, Santa Barbara County Sheriff public information officer Raquel Zick wrote on social media.

Authorities believe the explosion was the result of an "intentionally set improvised explosive device," Zick said.

People are urged to stay away from the area.

"Scene has not been deemed safe," Zick wrote earlier on social media.

The courthouse is closed for the day and city buildings within one block of the courthouse are temporarily closed, said Mark Van de Camp, spokesperson for the city of Santa Maria.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.