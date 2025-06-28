Fayetteville police investigate deadly afternoon shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating after a deadly shooting on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded just before 3:45 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 6500 block of Schaffer Place. They found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, and the victim died at the scene.

It appears that the victim and the shooter knew each other, police said.

No arrests have been made, however, and FPD said the case remains under active investigation.

No other details about the people involved were immediately released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Detective E. Alrafai at (910) 723-0327. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically or by calling (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

