Fayetteville Regional Airport awarded $7.3 million grant for international arrivals terminal

A Biden administration official visited Fayetteville on Thursday to look at two federally funded projects.

A Biden administration official visited Fayetteville on Thursday to look at two federally funded projects.

A Biden administration official visited Fayetteville on Thursday to look at two federally funded projects.

A Biden administration official visited Fayetteville on Thursday to look at two federally funded projects.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Regional Airport was awarded two grants totaling $7.3 million to support the construction of an international arrivals facility.

In August, the airport received $5 million from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), supported by Congressman David Rouzer, and $2.3 million from the North Carolina Department of Transportation Division of Aviation.

The City of Fayetteville said each grant will go directly into constructing the new facility, which will initially be used for military aircraft returning from overseas. However, the city said the goal of the terminal is to create an entry point for international commercial, an on-airport military flight department supporting US Army Reserve Command and US Army Forces Command, as well as regular military international travel via military and charter aircraft.

ALSO SEE: White House official visits Fayetteville Airport to look at ongoing federally funded renovations

"The new international arrivals facility at Fayetteville Regional Airport will enhance the airport's capabilities for military aircraft and pave the way for international commercial travel to support our military families and the local economy," Congressman Rouzer said.

According to the city, the new terminal will be 15,000 square feet to accommodate a maximum hourly passenger count of 200 people using the latest "Baggage First" layout.

The facility is expected to break ground in the winter of 2026.

Featured video is from a previous report