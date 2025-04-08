Man charged with murder after woman killed in overnight Fayetteville shooting

A Fayetteville man was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 27-year-old woman, police said.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police have made an arrest after an early morning shooting left a woman dead.

The incident happened just after 3:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Gillespie Street.

The victim, identified as Janaha Smith, 27, of Fayetteville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shyheem McCall, 24, also of Fayetteville, was detained at the scene and later arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

FPD said Smith and McCall knew each other and this was not a random incident.

MCall was being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.

