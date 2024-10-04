Horses for Hope is the Ocotber Triangle NC Cares Award winner

Horsesd for Hope is presented with the Triangle NC Cares Award for Ocotber, supported by the Ricci Law Firm Injury Lawyers. Horses for Hope is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2003. It is the result of one lady's desire to use horses to help those with special needs. Their goal is to build hope, increase self-esteem, and enhance the joy and inspiration for life in individuals with special needs. Learn More

ABC11 Together has been proud to be in partnership with Ricci Law Firm Injury Lawyers in supporting Triangle NC Cares. The monthly awards have been given since 2019 to non-profits in the Triangle area that are making a huge impact on the community. To nominate an organization or learn more visit: riccilawnc.com/community.