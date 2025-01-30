Hundred voice concerns about proposed development at Lake Crabtree Park

A public comment meeting lasted more than two hours with more than 100 people signed up to voice concerns at the RDU Airport Authority meeting

A public comment meeting lasted more than two hours with more than 100 people signed up to voice concerns at the RDU Airport Authority meeting

A public comment meeting lasted more than two hours with more than 100 people signed up to voice concerns at the RDU Airport Authority meeting

A public comment meeting lasted more than two hours with more than 100 people signed up to voice concerns at the RDU Airport Authority meeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of people showed up Wednesday night to the RDU Airport Authority public comment meeting. The meeting lasted for hours as concern from residents sparked a heavy turnout.

It lasted more than two hours with more than 100 people signed up to give a public comment. For years, the RDU Airport Authority leased the park to Wake County for $1 per year. However, with the lease expiring, the owners are at a crossroads.

"This is the heart of the community because this has been planned since the '50s and then RDUA just wants to just swoop in and take it away," said Natalie Lew, a researcher.

PREVIOUS STORY | Cyclists alarmed at RDU's plans to develop a major part of Lake Crabtree County Park

RDU's proposal includes turning the area into an entertainment destination, which could include restaurants, bars, and hotels.

However, many in the community want the park to remain because of its importance to the region. They also said they believed there were enough entertainment districts nearby.

Lew said she helped submit a proposal for the land in 2017.

"May put like a brewpub at the intersection of Lake Crabtree, instead of clear-cutting it for a parking lot, they could have built some an entertainment district in there and you could have had a little bit more development along National Guard Drive," said Lew.

Stacy Barbour a retired city planner shared ideas for development standards that could give some form and shape to the site.

"One of the things that I suggested was to utilize some minimum standard, set aside at least 10% of forested areas, including a buffer along Interstate 40 and Aviation Parkway," Barbour said.

The board has some boundaries on its plans, such as no high-rises or strip malls. preserving the trails, and increasing "non-aeronautical revenue" to the authority. Advocates hope the integrity of the land is preserved.

"I do feel like that the airport authority is acting in good faith, seeking public input. It sounds as though they are trying to balance multiple interests. And yes, the financial aspect is a big one," Barbour said. "And considering the uses of the site, I think that they're off on the right foot by including the public asking for comment."

The board will review all proposals that the board determines are suitable to move forward. If a proposal advances then there will be another public comment period.