Investigation underway after at least 12 shot, 1 dead in Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a mass shooting in Catawba County.

Catawba County Sheriff's Office deputies and Hickory Police Department officers were called to a home around 12:45 a.m. for a report of multiple people shot. The residence is located on Walnut Acres Drive located in the Mountain View community.

Authorities said at least 12 people were shot. One person has died from their injuries, and another is in critical condition. The rest of victims are hospitalized.

Several agencies are on the scene investigating and working to determine a motive and the circumstances. There is no word on arrests or suspects.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff's Office at 828-464-3112.

