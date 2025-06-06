Journeymen Triangle is the June Triangle NC Cares Award winner

Journeymen mentors young men (ages 13-19) during their transformation to becoming adults. Their mentors model healthy masculinity and nurture self-awareness and emotional growth, while supporting and challenging boys to discover their unique gifts. Learn More

ABC11 Together has been proud to be in partnership with Ricci Law Firm Injury Lawyers in supporting Triangle NC Cares. The monthly awards have been given since 2019 to non-profits in the Triangle area that are making a huge impact on the community.

To nominate an organization or learn more visit: Ricci Law Firm Community Involvement online.