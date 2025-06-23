Where to see Fourth of July fireworks near Raleigh, Durham, other Triangle-area towns: LIST

From watching fireworks to grilling outside, all the things we humans enjoy about the 4th of July aren't necessarily as much fun for our four-legged friends.

From watching fireworks to grilling outside, all the things we humans enjoy about the 4th of July aren't necessarily as much fun for our four-legged friends.

From watching fireworks to grilling outside, all the things we humans enjoy about the 4th of July aren't necessarily as much fun for our four-legged friends.

From watching fireworks to grilling outside, all the things we humans enjoy about the 4th of July aren't necessarily as much fun for our four-legged friends.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Get your red, white and blue ready; Independence Day celebrations are taking place in the Triangle and across central and eastern North Carolina.

Here is a list of events and ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in your area.

All events are on July 4 unless otherwise noted in bold

RALEIGH

The City of Raleigh will be lighting up the sky around the Lenovo Center and Carter-Finley Stadium for a fireworks-focused show, meaning there will not be a stage, vendors, or festival activities..

ABC11 is a proud presenting sponsor. The fireworks show is set to start at 9:30 p.m.

This year's event brings the fireworks back to the stadium complex after previous years at Dix Park.

Gates open at 6 p.m., and the fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. You can tune in on July 4 beginning at 9 p.m. here on ABC11.com or wherever you stream.

CHAPEL HILL

The Town will host its annual show at Southern Community Park beginning at 7 p.m. and culminating with fireworks at 9:20 p.m. through 9:45 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic supplies. Coolers, blankets, and chairs are allowed on the shuttles from the Jackson Deck to Southern Community Park. Please bring water, as it is not provided at the event.

Please don't take tents, tailgates, pets, alcohol, or glass.

More information here

GARNER

The Garner Independence Celebration will take place July 3 at Lake Benson Park, 921 Buffaloe Road.

Gates open at 5 p.m. This free event features food vendors, activities for children, and live music by The Embers and North Carolina Symphony.

The night concludes with "the best fireworks show in the Triangle."

There's free shuttle service to and from the park from South Garner High School.

More information here

MORRISVILLE

The Town will host its annual Red, White & BOOM celebration on July 3.

The event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at Cedar Fork District Park, 228 Aviation Parkway. The free event features live music, food trucks, games, and fireworks.

Off-site parking with shuttles will be available at 808 and 909 Aviation Parkway. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

More information here

SMITHFIELD

Smithfield will host a festive and family-friendly Independence Day Celebration on July 3, in downtown.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with a watermelon social at the historic Hastings House. The Neuse River Amphitheater will then host an evening packed with energy, live music, and patriotic spirit.

The celebration wraps up with a fireworks display at dusk.

"We love seeing families, neighbors, and visitors come together to celebrate in such a classic small-town way," said Heidi Gilmond, Executive Director of the Downtown Smithfield Development Corporation. "This is what community spirit is all about."

The event is free and features food trucks, local vendors, and activities for all ages throughout the evening. Attendees can bring chairs or blankets and come early to find a good spot.

More information here

WENDELL

Town of Wendell

The event will feature fireworks, food trucks, and music.

Park opens at 6 p.m. Fireworks are set to start about 9 p.m. Spectators coming in cars must use Landing View Drive to access Wendell Park and the designated parking areas, as West Third Street will close that afternoon to traffic.

Spectators can also park downtown before the show and use available downtown parking, as well as a Park & Ride lot at 7 N. Oakwood Ave., which will host a shuttle to and from Wendell Park throughout the evening. Handicap parking will be available on-site at Wendell Park. Drop-offs must take place at the front loop of Wendell Town Hall - 409 Landing View Drive.

"This is one of Wendell's biggest events of the year, and we are thrilled to bring it back with a boom for 2025," said Tyler Newman, Communications Specialist for Wendell. "We urge folks to plan ahead, exercise patience and have respect for all when coming to Wendell Park to celebrate our nation's independence."

Please do not bring sparklers, coolers or animals. Attendees can bring chairs, blankets, and family activities.

More details here.

Editor's note: This list will be updated as we learn about more events.

Featured video is from a previous report