Mother of missing North Carolina girl named suspect in disappearance for first time

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly two years after the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, police called her mother a "suspect in her disappearance" for the first time.

Cojocari is the Cornelius, North Carolina, girl last seen on a school bus surveillance camera on Nov. 21, 2022.

Her mother and stepfather said they spoke often to each other asking if the other knew where Cojocari was but neither ever contacted police.

On Dec. 15, school leaders confronted Cojocari's mother about the girl's whereabouts. That's how an official police report was finally created.

Since then, Diana Cojocari, the missing girl's mother, has been convicted of failure to report the disappearance. She was released from jail after serving her sentence.

Christopher Palmiter, the missing girl's stepfather, has also been convicted of failure to report the disappearance. He is currently serving a suspended sentence for the crime.

Cornelius Police Department shared a new post on social media begging for information to help in the case. That post named Diana Cojocari a suspect for the first time.

There have been no new charges filed against Diana. So it's unclear why the police department finally chose to officially announce her as a suspect in the case.

"Diana Cojocari is Madalina's mother. She is considered a suspect in her disappearance and we remain focused and committed to finding Madalina," Deputy Chief Jennifer Thompson told area ABC affiliate WSOC in a statement.