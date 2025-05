Magic of Storytelling | The Ewoks Join the Fight

When the rebels land on a new planet to search for the Empire's secret plans, they find that they will need help from some furry friends to win the battle.

On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.

All content is rated G and appropriate for children.