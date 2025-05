Magic of Storytelling | Rescue from Jabba's Palace

Jabba holds Princess Leia and Han Solo captive in his fortified palace, but soon a rebel friend comes to stage a daring rescue...Jedi Master Luke Skywalker.

On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.

All content is rated G and appropriate for children.