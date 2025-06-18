New book 'The Magnificent Seven' dives into rich history of college basketball 'blue bloods'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jeff Tiberii's voice can be heard on the radio when he's hosting Due South on WUNC.

Now, his words can be found in paperback.

"I've been a writer in some form or capacity for a long time," Tiberii said. "So this is a dream come true."

Alongside co-author Mark Mehler, Tiberii wrote "The Magnificent Seven". A book that highlights the history, tradition, and success of college basketball's "blue bloods": Duke, Kansas, UConn, North Carolina, Indiana, UCLA, and Kentucky.

What makes these teams blue bloods?

Each of these programs has won at least four national titles.

Since 1985, the Final Four has included one of these seven 38 times.

"I think that no matter where you come from in love of basketball, you're going to learn something," Tiberii said.

The process of writing, researching, and conducting interviews took about two years.

"This was so much fun for me to talk to so many people who were a part of these seven programs," he said.

With quotes from basketball figures such as former Duke player and ESPN analyst Jay Bilas and legendary coaches Bucky Waters (Duke) and Jim Calhoun (UConn), "The Magnificent Seven" brings the foundation of college basketball to life.

"I think there are some really great stories of humanity and people in here. I think they'll foster some level of emotional reaction," he said.

If you're interested in reading the book, you can buy it on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or locally at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill.