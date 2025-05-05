Families, fans celebrated Star Wars Day at downtown Cary Park

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Families and fans celebrated Star Wars Day at the downtown Cary Park on Sunday.

The annual celebration, held on May 4th, featured character appearances, live entertainment, and crafts.

Many people dressed up as their favorite characters and sported their Star Wars gear at the event.

Star Wars Day was created by fans as a sly nod to one of the films' most popular catchphrases, "May the force be with you." Get it? Good, now May the 4th be with you, too.

It's not an official holiday, but has become so well-known that even former President Joe Biden marked it last year when "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill dropped by the White House a day beforehand.

