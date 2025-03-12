Motorcyclist killed, driver injured in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was killed Tuesday evening in a motorcycle crash in Fayetteville.

Police said officers responded at 7:05 p.m. to the crash near Raeford Road at Skibo Road and found that the motorcycle and another vehicle were involved.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with minor injuries.

The identity of the motorcyclist was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer J. Deal at (910) 584-3692. Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

