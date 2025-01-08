Roll up and donate at the ABC11 Together Blood Drive in Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Every two seconds, a need for blood arises in the United States, a critical demand that the American Red Cross strives to meet. The impact of your blood donation extends a lifeline to accident and burn victims, individuals undergoing heart surgery, organ transplant recipients, and those bravely fighting leukemia, cancer, or sickle cell disease.

Your generosity can make an extraordinary difference in their lives.

On Wednesday, January 8, from 8 am - 6 pm, roll up your sleeve and contribute to the 5th annual ABC11 Together Blood Drive.

Appointments are encouraged and available at the locations listed below.

Hilton Raleigh North Hills 3415 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, NC 27609

3415 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, NC 27609 The Streets at Southpoint (in front of Nordstrom) 6910 Fayetteville Rd Durham, NC 27704

6910 Fayetteville Rd Durham, NC 27704 AEVEX Veterans Club - Woodpeckers / Segra Stadium 460 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

As a token of our appreciation, all presenting donors will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last!

Recent eligibility changes mean more people can now contribute. Adjustments related to gender, sexual orientation, and European travel have expanded opportunities for individuals to make a life-saving impact. If you have questions about your eligibility status, click here for more information.

Don't miss this chance to be a hero in someone's life. Schedule your appointment now at RedCrossBlood.org (using sponsor code ABC11), call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or register through the Blood Donor app.