24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Roll up and donate at the ABC11 Together Blood Drive in Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville

WTVD logo
Wednesday, January 8, 2025 3:49PM
Register now for the Jan. 8th ABC11 Together Blood Drive
Don't miss this chance to be a hero in someone's life. Schedule your appointment for the ABC11 Together Blood Drive.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Every two seconds, a need for blood arises in the United States, a critical demand that the American Red Cross strives to meet. The impact of your blood donation extends a lifeline to accident and burn victims, individuals undergoing heart surgery, organ transplant recipients, and those bravely fighting leukemia, cancer, or sickle cell disease.

Your generosity can make an extraordinary difference in their lives.

On Wednesday, January 8, from 8 am - 6 pm, roll up your sleeve and contribute to the 5th annual ABC11 Together Blood Drive.

Appointments are encouraged and available at the locations listed below.

  • Hilton Raleigh North Hills 3415 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, NC 27609
  • The Streets at Southpoint (in front of Nordstrom) 6910 Fayetteville Rd Durham, NC 27704
  • AEVEX Veterans Club - Woodpeckers / Segra Stadium 460 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301

As a token of our appreciation, all presenting donors will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last!

Recent eligibility changes mean more people can now contribute. Adjustments related to gender, sexual orientation, and European travel have expanded opportunities for individuals to make a life-saving impact. If you have questions about your eligibility status, click here for more information.

Don't miss this chance to be a hero in someone's life. Schedule your appointment now at RedCrossBlood.org (using sponsor code ABC11), call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or register through the Blood Donor app.

Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW