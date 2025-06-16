Cooling stations open in Wake County as heat index soars above 100 degrees in central NC

Heat-related illness happens when the body is not able to properly cool itself, causing damage to the brain and the rest of the body.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's not officially summer but some days of dangerous heat are expected this week in central North Carolina. Because of that, cooling stations are opening in Wake County.

The stations will open starting Tuesday, June 17, and remain available through at least Wednesday, depending on the forecast, the county says.

Here's a list of places to take a break from the sweltering heat:

Wake County Public Libraries locations, calling ahead or checking online to see their hours is recommended

Regional Centers and Health and Human Services Centers

Raleigh: Wake County Health & Human Services, 220 Swinburne St.

Raleigh: Wake County Health & Human Services Center at Departure, 5809 Departure Drive

Zebulon: Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive

Wake Forest: Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave.

Fuquay-Varina: Southern Regional Center, 130 N Judd Parkway NE

Places, such as EMS stations, fire stations and county fleet maintenance buildings, will not be available as cooling stations.

Heat Safety Tips

Make sure to drink plenty of water and fluids

Stay out of sun as much as possible

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible

Find air-conditioned space and limit sun exposure

Avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day

Avoiding hot and heavy meals can also reduce your body's overall temperature.

Cut down on exercise during heat waves and rest often and in shady areas.

Try to limit your time outside to when it is cooler, like in the early morning and evening.

Heat Exhaustion or Heat Stroke

Monitor high-risk loved ones

Anyone can suffer from heat-related illness at any time, but these people are at greater risk:



Babies and young children

Overweight people

People who overexert during work or exercise

Those who suffer from heart disease or high blood pressure and those who take certain medications, including for depression, insomnia or poor circulation

Symptoms of heat stroke

Body temperature of 103 degrees or higher

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Passing out

No longer sweating

Symptoms of heat exhaustion

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale, clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Feeling tired or weak

Headache

Passing out

Wear sunscreen

Take precautions to prevent sunburn, which can make you dehydrated and affect your ability to cool down.

Use sunscreen that's SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes before going outside. Sunscreens that say "broad spectrum" or "UVA/UVB protection" are best

Remember your furry friends

Here are some tips from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for how to keep your pets safe in the heat.



Provide plenty of fresh water so they don't get dehydrated

Don't over-exercise pets

Never leave pets alone in a parked car

Watch for symptoms of overheating, which include excessive panting, difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate and drooling.