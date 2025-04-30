Hurricanes, Devils take wild Game 5 into double overtime

The Carolina Hurricanes can clinch their first-round series against New Jersey with a win Tuesday night.

The Carolina Hurricanes can clinch their first-round series against New Jersey with a win Tuesday night.

The Carolina Hurricanes can clinch their first-round series against New Jersey with a win Tuesday night.

The Carolina Hurricanes can clinch their first-round series against New Jersey with a win Tuesday night.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes, down 3-0 at one point, rallied twice to tie New Jersey and send Game 5 to overtime.

Despite a huge shot advantage in overtime, the Hurricanes failed to convert and the game went to a second overtime period.

Missing goaltender Frederik Andersen for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Devils, the Canes fell behind quickly as 25-year-old Pyotr Kochetkov made his first start of this postseason.

Box Score

Coach Rod Brind'Amour ruled Andersen out after Tuesday's morning skate ahead of the team's chance to clinch the best-of-seven series. He was knocked from Sunday's win at New Jersey when he took an upper-body hit from forward Timo Meier, who was skating in, and ended up flat on his back in the net in the second period.

Brind'Amour hasn't specified the nature of the injury.

"Here's what I'll tell you: He's day-to-day and he's out tonight for sure," Brind'Amour said. "And that's all I've got for you."

Andersen started the first four playoff games while posting a 1.59 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage. Kochetkov came on for his first action since April 16 and had a white-knuckle start by surrendering a score to Meier on the second shot he faced, though he quickly settled down and didn't allow another goal.

Kochetkov started 47 games this year, posting a 27-16-3 record with a 2.60 GAA and .898 save percentage. The Hurricanes stumbled down the stretch by losing seven of their last eight regular-season games after clinching their seventh straight playoff spot and put a priority on sitting regulars to ensure they were rested and healthy.

Kochetkov won five straight starts into mid-March before losing five of his last seven starts, largely aligning with the Hurricanes throttling down to prepare for the postseason.

"We've done the two-goalie thing all year, and we're comfortable with either one of them in there," forward Jordan Martinook said.

ESPN contributed.