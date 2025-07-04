Paws For Life NC is the July Triangle NC Cares Award winner

Paws for Life NC was formed in 2002. There mission has always been o save or improve the lives of homeless cats and dogs through foster-based rescue operations. Learn More

ABC11 Together has been proud to be in partnership with Ricci Law Firm Injury Lawyers in supporting Triangle NC Cares. The monthly awards have been given since 2019 to non-profits in the Triangle area that are making a huge impact on the community.

To nominate an organization or learn more visit: Ricci Law Firm Community Involvement online.