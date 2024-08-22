Postcard dating back 121 years discovered in United Kingdom

NEW YORK -- An organization in the United Kingdom recently found a postcard, except its sent date will shock many.

Employees at the Swansea Building Society in Wales found the postcard addressed to Miss Lydia Davies 121 years after it was sent.

The postcard was dated Aug. 3, 1903 with a stamp of King Edward VII.

Davies' home was destroyed in a bombing during World War II.

The Swansea Building Society now has the same address as her home -- which is why it received the postcard -- but the big question is where has it been all this time?

The society is turning to social media to find her descendants to deliver the postcard to its rightful destination.

