Pro-Palestine banner in Chapel Hill sparks outrage: 'gross display'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- An artistic banner hanging on the Old Post Office in Chapel Hill is receiving backlash from members of the Jewish community.

Promoted by the town, 'The Power of Good Trouble' banners by artist Sadie Rose are displayed at Peace & Justice Plaza, located at 179 E. Franklin Street. The artwork features a pro-Palestine protester wearing a keffiyeh and the phrase "#GoodTrouble."

Keffiyeh, a scarf traditionally worn across the Middle East, has become a symbol of Palestinian solidarity in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Palestinian protesters and activists have been seen wearing these scarves.

In the Facebook post by Chapel Hill Community Arts & Culture, the artist is quoted as: "Together, (these banners) evoke the essence of the ongoing struggle for racial justice, each element a testament to the indomitable spirit of those who dare to challenge the status quo. Through their collective presence, they echo the timeless words of the late John Lewis, urging us to stir up 'Good Trouble' in pursuit of a more equitable world."

People are expressing shock and disgust in the comments under the post:

"This (banner) is exceptionally offensive to me as a member of the Jewish community," one user wrote. "The Palestinian keffiyeh symbolizes violent extremism. It evokes chants of 'death to Israel. Death to America.'"

Another wrote: "What a gross display of art at the Peace & Justice Plaza! Putting a painting of someone wearing a keffiyeh, which is a symbol of Hamas, when one of Chapel Hill's own citizens has been held hostage by Hamas for over 400 days is sickening!"

Who this user is referring to is 64-year-old Keith Siegle, a Chapel Hill native who is being held hostage by Hamas. He moved to Israel decades ago.

Back in April, a video was released by the terrorist organization featuring Siegle and another hostage. The two men speak to the camera under duress, asking their families to continue to pressure the Israeli government for a deal.

One of the hostages is American citizen Keith Siegel.

Voice4Israel of North Carolina said it "is appalled that the town of Chapel Hill would permit and then proudly announce this biased public display that is insensitive to Jews and further marginalizes the Jewish community. To many, such a display shows support for violent extremism against Israelis and Jews. The display makes no mention of the horrors of October 7 or of the local hostages still being held by Hamas."

The statement continued, encouraging people to contact Chapel Hill leaders and "demand the biased banner is removed and that Chapel Hill stops attacking Israel and the local Jewish community."

The Peace & Justice Plaza is the square in front of the post office. According to the Chapel Hill Community Arts & Culture, these banners were born out of conversations during the Black Lives Matter movement. A student activist reached out to the Town to propose creating permanent public art that would celebrate the space's ongoing use for community protest.

Sadie Rose's banners are the third in a series and will displayed for a year.

