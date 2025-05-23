EOG Tour energizes Triangle students for end-of-year testing, stops at IDYL Charter in Durham

For 20 years, the EOG Tour has energizes students in the Triangle for end-of-year testing.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The school year is winding down, and students across the Triangle are preparing for end-of-year testing.

Radio personality Brian Dawson is hosting his EOG Tour to promote high test scores. This pep rally tour began in Durham 20 years ago and visits over 40 schools annually.

The rally stopped at IDYL Charter School on Thursday to energize students ahead of their exams, which are scheduled for Friday.

Organizers say the event allows students to enjoy dancing and fun before giving their best performance on the EOG tests.

The tour's next stop is Murray Massenburg Elementary School.