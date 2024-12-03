Raleigh mother charged after baby left in car during 40-degree weather

A Raleigh mother was charged Monday with misdemeanor child abuse after being accused of leaving her 6-week-old child in a car

A Raleigh mother was charged Monday with misdemeanor child abuse after being accused of leaving her 6-week-old child in a car

A Raleigh mother was charged Monday with misdemeanor child abuse after being accused of leaving her 6-week-old child in a car

A Raleigh mother was charged Monday with misdemeanor child abuse after being accused of leaving her 6-week-old child in a car

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh mother was charged Monday with misdemeanor child abuse after being accused of leaving her 6-week-old child in a car when temperatures were only 40 degrees outside.

RPD said 21-year-old Nikita Monique Lyrica Jones went to work one day in late November and left the car parked but not running on East South Street.

Police said the child was left unrestrained in the back seat as Jones started her shift.

No other details were immediately available.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood