Able To Serve is the May Triangle NC Cares Award winner

Able to Serve is a faith-based, community-funded nonprofit organization that believes every person, regardless of their abilities, is created by God to live a full life. Their core service is a day program that provides adults with disabilities with a supportive environment where they can reach their full potential as an integral part of God's creation. Theri focus is on equipping them with life skills to be more independent and connecting them with opportunities to use their abilities to serve others in ther community. Learn More

ABC11 Together has been proud to be in partnership with Ricci Law Firm Injury Lawyers in supporting Triangle NC Cares. The monthly awards have been given since 2019 to non-profits in the Triangle area that are making a huge impact on the community.

To nominate an organization or learn more visit: Ricci Law Firm Community Involvement online.