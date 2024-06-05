Signed Michael Jordan trading card sells for record $2.9 million

The final sale price on the 2003 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Michael Jordan Logoman card was $2.9 million at auction.

RUNNEMEDE, NJ (WTVD) -- There's a new king as the most expensive Michael Jordan basketball trading card ever sold.

It's the record for any Michael Jordan card.

And yes, it was signed by MJ himself.

Goldin sold the card, which was 1 of 1. According to Goldin, it was Jordan's first signed Logoman card in a Chicago Bulls uniform.

Got a bunch of cash burning a hole in your pocket? You can still get in on the bidding for a signed Jordan game-used Washington Wizards jersey from 2002. The bidding for that stood at $61,000 as of Tuesday night with three days left in the auction.

Or perhaps a more modest memento, a 1988 signed, framed Jordan photo from the 1988 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. The bid for that stood at $1,575 as of Tuesday.