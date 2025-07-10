Snack Wrap returns to McDonald's: What to know about the new menu item

The wait for the McDonald's Snack Wrap is over, but now fast food competitors have entered the fried chicken chat hoping to entice eaters with other iterations of the hugely popular menu item.

Snack Wraps (ranch and spicy) are shown at McDonald's Headquarters in Chicago, Thursday, May 29, 2025. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Snack Wrap is back at McDonald's amid fierce fast food chicken wrap competition

The category has continued to explode in popularity over the past couple years, prompting more chains to try their hand at perfecting the fried chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla and vie for customers' cash.

The Snack Wrap returns to menus nationwide on Thursday, but now consumers have seemingly more options than ever to choose from when it comes to the popular poultry menu item.

Earlier this summer, Popeye's launched its version that uses a Louisiana seasoned, hand-breaded and battered chicken tender, crisp lettuce, shredded cheese, crunchy pickles and topped with a choice of Classic, Spicy or Honey Mustard spread. And for a limited-time there is a digital-only blackened chicken option as well.

The generously sized snack starts at $3.99 -- a dollar more than that of McDonald's.

Earlier this month, Sonic introduced yet another savory rival to the Snack Wrap arena with two new Crispy Chicken Wraps -- Cheesy Baja and Honey Chipotle -- priced at $1.99 each.

Taco Bell has rolled out its own version of a crispy chicken snack -- something Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery promised would come to fruition as he shared those menu changes at Live Mas Live, mentioning they would build on the success of Crispy Chicken Nuggets.

When does McDonald's Snack Wrap go on the menu?

On Thursday, July 10, McDonald's will once again sell the fan-favorite crispy chicken wraps as early as 10:30 a.m.

Participating restaurant locations will also offer the Snack Wrap on the McDonald's late night menu.

What are the new McDonald's Snack Wrap flavors?

The new iteration of Snack Wrap will be available in two flavors: spicy and ranch.

The spicy Snack Wrap has a habanero kick, similar to the Spicy McCrispy Chicken Sandwich.

The ranch Snack Wrap offers the opposite, with a savory taste and hints of garlic and onion.

How much is a McDonald's Snack Wrap?

For just $2.99, customers can enjoy either flavor of the new Snack Wrap.

Where to get the McDonald's Snack Wrap

The new Snack Wrap will be available in-restaurant and at drive-thrus and will also be available to order via the McDonald's app.